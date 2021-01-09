Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 377,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 324,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7938 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 68.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

