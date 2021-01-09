Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

FRA BNR opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.21. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

