Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

FRA BNR opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.21. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

