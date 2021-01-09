Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) to Underperform

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.02.

TSE BNS traded down C$0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.06. 4,720,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$74.92. The firm has a market cap of C$82.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

