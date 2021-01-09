Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $140.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

