Cred Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and IDEX. Cred has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $928,508.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

