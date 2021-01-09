Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $541,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 334,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

