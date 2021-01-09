Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,657.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $11,652,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $203.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.