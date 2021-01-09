Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $851,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.