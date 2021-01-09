Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

