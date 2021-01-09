Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.