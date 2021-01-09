Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.