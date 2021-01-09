Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,387 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.