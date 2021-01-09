Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE:CR opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

