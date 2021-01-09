CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Up 18%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price shot up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.02. 368,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 308,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

