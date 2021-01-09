Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have commented on COWN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cowen by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cowen by 153.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

