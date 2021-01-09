Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

Shares of CTRYY stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.57. Country Garden has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

