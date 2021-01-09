Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 105.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 161.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $119.24 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

