Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Corporate Resource Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 38,066 shares trading hands.

Corporate Resource Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.

