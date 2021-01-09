CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

