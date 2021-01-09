CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $161.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoreSite Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.30.

COR stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

