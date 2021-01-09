Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

