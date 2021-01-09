Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.