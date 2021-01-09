Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
CTS opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.
