Contrasting Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.26 $17.69 million $0.95 13.53

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resorts.

Volatility & Risk

Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Thunderbird Resorts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunderbird Resorts Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

