Contrasting Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exelon and PG&E’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.11 PG&E $17.13 billion 1.42 -$7.64 billion $3.93 3.11

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55% PG&E -37.92% 34.60% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelon and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 2 10 0 2.69 PG&E 1 4 8 0 2.54

Exelon presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. PG&E has a consensus target price of $14.18, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Given PG&E’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than Exelon.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelon beats PG&E on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

