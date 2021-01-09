Contrasting Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential downside of 27.56%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33% Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.44 $201.96 million $1.72 11.17 Bank First $101.80 million 5.22 $26.69 million $3.87 17.76

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

