Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Continental Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 173,031 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

