Contentos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,221,281 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.