Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $238.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.38.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

