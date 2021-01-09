Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,336. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

