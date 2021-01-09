Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

