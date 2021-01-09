Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CONN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Conn’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

