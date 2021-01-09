Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.