Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.
Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.