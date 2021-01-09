Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 3.3%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

