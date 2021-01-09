Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.78. 8,891,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,598,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

