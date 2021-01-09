Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Up 5.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.68. 265,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 200,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $548.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $1,214,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

