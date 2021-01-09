Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

CPSI stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

