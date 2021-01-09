Compass Point Raises James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $69.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 242,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,739. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

