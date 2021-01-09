Comparing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weibo and Decisionpoint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.77 billion 5.53 $494.67 million $2.18 19.90 Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weibo and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 3 0 2.25 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $42.06, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 29.86% 21.27% 10.24% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weibo beats Decisionpoint Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, such as Super FST, Fans Headline, and Weibo Express, promoted accounts, and promoted trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product consists of red envelops and coupons that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

