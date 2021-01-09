Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 0 0 1.67 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.83 $10.98 million $0.50 26.36 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Wetouch Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

