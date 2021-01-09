Comparing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 2 4 11 0 2.53 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $68.58, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Penn National Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $5.30 billion 2.75 $43.90 million $0.37 253.38 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.12 $69.67 million $0.95 14.86

Extended Stay America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn National Gaming. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn National Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -21.16% -15.63% -1.80% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Extended Stay America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania. As of March 16, 2020, the company owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 jurisdictions. It owns various trademarks and service marks, including, Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, Hollywood Poker, L'Auberge, M Resort, and MYCHOICE. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

