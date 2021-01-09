Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $49,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $183,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

