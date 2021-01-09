Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ML traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €108.00 ($127.06). 465,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

