Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Health’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. It continues to acquire hospitals to expand number of licensed beds. The company’s restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to reduce expenses. Going forward, its expenses are expected to improve further on the back of the company's planned business rejig. Frequent divestitures to streamline core operations have not only helped to lower its debt but also helped the company anticipate improved cash flows. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, it has seen a decline in revenues due to reduced admissions. The coronavirus-led uncertainties might affect its near-term financial performance, which led to withdrawal of 2020 guidance. Its weak capital position remains a woe.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

