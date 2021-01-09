Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

JCS opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.08. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Communications Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

