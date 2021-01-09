Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.40 ($5.18) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.11 ($6.02).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

CBK opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Thursday. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.