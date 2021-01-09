Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.99.

CMA stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 61.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 89.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

