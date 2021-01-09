Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Up 5.4%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.40. 401,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 247,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

