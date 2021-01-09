CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $769,458.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00038681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.95 or 0.02656442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

