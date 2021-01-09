Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.18

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

