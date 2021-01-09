Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.28. 617,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 776,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

